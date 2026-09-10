Oliphant breaks silence ahead of Safa elections, calls for continuity

Former South African Football Association (Safa) lifetime president Dr Molefi Oliphant has broken his silence ahead of the SAFA elections, where AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu is challenging long-standing president Danny Jordaan.

In an exclusive interview with Sedibeng Ster Sport, Oliphant stopped short of endorsing either candidate but stressed the importance of continuity and experience within Safa’s existing structures.

Oliphant said prospective leaders must understand the fundamental differences between running a professional soccer league and a national soccer association.

While professional soccer focuses heavily on business and the game itself, he said a soccer association’s primary responsibility is development, including the growth of players, referees and administrators.

He said producing national team players is a long-term process that starts at grassroots level through amateur soccer leagues.

Arguing for stability, Oliphant told Sedibeng Ster Sport that he feels that the next president should ideally come from within the existing Safa structures and possess a thorough understanding of operations from local soccer associations and regions.

Oliphant said continuity should remain a priority until a natural generational change takes place at SAFA headquarters.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.