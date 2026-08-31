Changan’s new hybrid SUV promises 1 275km between fuel stops

Changan South Africa is expanding its Uni-S range with a hybrid model capable of travelling a claimed 1 275km on a full tank.

The new Uni-S HEV was unveiled over the weekend at the 2026 Festival of Motoring at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and combines a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a front-mounted electric motor.

The petrol-electric powertrain produces a combined 166kW and 290N.m of torque, with the electric motor powered by a ternary lithium battery pack.

Changan claims average fuel consumption of 4.0 L/100km, which gives the Uni-S HEV a claimed driving range of 1 275km from its 51l fuel tank.

The hybrid model is distinguished from its petrol-only siblings by a revised front grille. Carmag sampled the flagship petrol-only Uni-S in April.

Five exterior colours will be available: white, black, Putty Grey, Shadow Grey and Fluorite Grey. Buyers will also have a choice of red or black interior trims.

Two trim levels

The Uni-S HEV will be offered in two trim levels, CL and CE.

The CL comes with leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats and a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat. It also features a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a 540-degree surround-view camera system.

Standard advanced driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane-keep assist. The CL rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.

The flagship CE adds a 15 W wireless smartphone charging pad, an eight-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof with a rain-sensing auto-close function.

It also gets an electrically operated tailgate and memory functionality for the front seats.

Additional driver assistance features include blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assist, reverse cross-traffic alert and rear collision warning. The CE is fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels.

Warranty and pricing

Local pricing has yet to be announced, but Changan has confirmed that the Uni-S HEV will come with a five-year/150 000 km warranty and a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

For reference, the petrol-only Uni-S range currently starts at R389 900 and extends to R469 900.

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