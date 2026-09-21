Chery expands Tiggo 8 lineup

Chery has introduced a conventional combustion engine model to the Tiggo 8 range after debuting the current line-up solely as a plug-in hybrid last year, reports The Citizen.

Worth, however, noting, is that the brand still offers the Pro on local soil as the entry point to the Tiggo 8 line-up.

No electrification here

Priced at a credit of R160 000, the newly introduced Apex retains the same dimensions and seven-seat layout as the CSH hybrid, but with motivation from the familiar 1.6 T-GDI engine.

Replacing the CSH’s 1.5-litre hybrid setup, the combustion engine is identical to that used in the Tiggo 8 Pro LS with outputs 137kW/275Nm.

Drive continues to be routed to the front wheels, this time via a seven-speed dual-clutch instead of the hybrid’s Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Standard is a drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Spec

On the specification front, Chery has confirmed the following items for the Apex:

19-inch alloy wheels

LED headlights

folding electric mirrors

illuminated Scuff Plates

imitation leather upholstery

multi-function steering wheel

electric, heated and ventilated front seats

reclining and messaging front for the front passenger’s seat

dual-zone climate control

push-button start

keyless entry

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

panoramic sunroof

electric tailgate

cooled centre console

15.6-inch infotainment system

wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto

eight-speaker Sony sound system

ambient lighting

integrated satellite navigation

wireless smartphone charging pad

type-A and type-C USB ports

Safety and driver assistance systems comprise the following:

seven airbags

rain sense wipers

tyre pressure monitor

front and rear parking sensors

540-degree surround-view camera

Adaptive Cruise Control

Forward Collision Warning

Automatic Emergency Braking

Brake Override Assist

Hill Start Assist Control

Hill Descent Control

Auto High Beam Assist

Lane Keep Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Lane Departure Warning

Traffic Jam Assist

Lane Departure Prevention

Door Open Alert

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Reverse Automatic Braking

Price

Now available in a choice of three colours, Khaki White, Carbon Black and Bamboo Grey, the Tiggo 8 Apex’s price tag includes a seven-year/200 000km warranty, a five-year/75 000km service plan and the first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000km engine warranty.

Tiggo 8 1.6 T-GDI Apex DCT – R569 900

Tiggo 8 CSH Apex – R729 900

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