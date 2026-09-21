Chery expands Tiggo 8 lineup
The newly introduced Tiggo 8 Apex is a petrol-only SUV and it comes with a reduced price tag.
Chery has introduced a conventional combustion engine model to the Tiggo 8 range after debuting the current line-up solely as a plug-in hybrid last year, reports The Citizen.
Worth, however, noting, is that the brand still offers the Pro on local soil as the entry point to the Tiggo 8 line-up.
No electrification here
Priced at a credit of R160 000, the newly introduced Apex retains the same dimensions and seven-seat layout as the CSH hybrid, but with motivation from the familiar 1.6 T-GDI engine.
Replacing the CSH’s 1.5-litre hybrid setup, the combustion engine is identical to that used in the Tiggo 8 Pro LS with outputs 137kW/275Nm.
Drive continues to be routed to the front wheels, this time via a seven-speed dual-clutch instead of the hybrid’s Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).
Standard is a drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, Normal and Sport.
Spec
On the specification front, Chery has confirmed the following items for the Apex:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- LED headlights
- folding electric mirrors
- illuminated Scuff Plates
- imitation leather upholstery
- multi-function steering wheel
- electric, heated and ventilated front seats
- reclining and messaging front for the front passenger’s seat
- dual-zone climate control
- push-button start
- keyless entry
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- panoramic sunroof
- electric tailgate
- cooled centre console
- 15.6-inch infotainment system
- wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto
- eight-speaker Sony sound system
- ambient lighting
- integrated satellite navigation
- wireless smartphone charging pad
- type-A and type-C USB ports
Safety and driver assistance systems comprise the following:
- seven airbags
- rain sense wipers
- tyre pressure monitor
- front and rear parking sensors
- 540-degree surround-view camera
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Forward Collision Warning
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Brake Override Assist
- Hill Start Assist Control
- Hill Descent Control
- Auto High Beam Assist
- Lane Keep Assist
- Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Lane Departure Prevention
- Door Open Alert
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Reverse Automatic Braking
Price
Now available in a choice of three colours, Khaki White, Carbon Black and Bamboo Grey, the Tiggo 8 Apex’s price tag includes a seven-year/200 000km warranty, a five-year/75 000km service plan and the first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000km engine warranty.
- Tiggo 8 1.6 T-GDI Apex DCT – R569 900
- Tiggo 8 CSH Apex – R729 900
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