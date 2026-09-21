Motoring

Chery expands Tiggo 8 lineup

The newly introduced Tiggo 8 Apex is a petrol-only SUV and it comes with a reduced price tag.

2 hours ago
Charl Bosch 1 minute read
Tiggo 8. Photo: Chery

Chery has introduced a conventional combustion engine model to the Tiggo 8 range after debuting the current line-up solely as a plug-in hybrid last year, reports The Citizen.

Worth, however, noting, is that the brand still offers the Pro on local soil as the entry point to the Tiggo 8 line-up.

No electrification here

Priced at a credit of R160 000, the newly introduced Apex retains the same dimensions and seven-seat layout as the CSH hybrid, but with motivation from the familiar 1.6 T-GDI engine.

Replacing the CSH’s 1.5-litre hybrid setup, the combustion engine is identical to that used in the Tiggo 8 Pro LS with outputs 137kW/275Nm.

Drive continues to be routed to the front wheels, this time via a seven-speed dual-clutch instead of the hybrid’s Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Standard is a drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Spec

On the specification front, Chery has confirmed the following items for the Apex:

  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • LED headlights
  • folding electric mirrors
  • illuminated Scuff Plates
  • imitation leather upholstery
  • multi-function steering wheel
  • electric, heated and ventilated front seats
  • reclining and messaging front for the front passenger’s seat
  • dual-zone climate control
  • push-button start
  • keyless entry
  • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
  • panoramic sunroof
  • electric tailgate
  • cooled centre console
  • 15.6-inch infotainment system
  • wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto
  • eight-speaker Sony sound system
  • ambient lighting
  • integrated satellite navigation
  • wireless smartphone charging pad
  • type-A and type-C USB ports

Safety and driver assistance systems comprise the following:

  • seven airbags
  • rain sense wipers
  • tyre pressure monitor
  • front and rear parking sensors
  • 540-degree surround-view camera
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Automatic Emergency Braking
  • Brake Override Assist
  • Hill Start Assist Control
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Auto High Beam Assist
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Traffic Jam Assist
  • Lane Departure Prevention
  • Door Open Alert
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert
  • Reverse Automatic Braking

Price

Now available in a choice of three colours, Khaki White, Carbon Black and Bamboo Grey, the Tiggo 8 Apex’s price tag includes a seven-year/200 000km warranty, a five-year/75 000km service plan and the first-owner only 10-year/1 000 000km engine warranty.

  • Tiggo 8 1.6 T-GDI Apex DCT – R569 900
  • Tiggo 8 CSH Apex – R729 900

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2 hours ago
Charl Bosch 1 minute read

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Charl Bosch

A self-confessed car nut, Charl started his professional career in journalism in his native Port Elizabeth in 2013. He moved to Johannesburg in 2016 to join Caxton’s digital motoring platforms and has been with The Citizen since 2019. He writes up-to-the-minute motoring news and driving impressions.

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