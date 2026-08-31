Motoring

Steep fuel price increases: Both petrol grades up by R1.34 per litre

Motorists face a steep climb in travel expenses from Wednesday as fuel prices jump across the country.

1 hour ago
Faizel Patel 1 minute read
Image for illustration purposes only. Photo: 123RF/Caxton Local Media

South African motorists have to dig deep into their pockets at the fuel pumps from Wednesday (September 2).

According to The Citizen, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the prices of 93-octane and 95-octane petrol will increase by R1.34 a litre.

The price of diesel with 0.05% (500ppm) sulphur will increase by R2.93 a litre, while 0.005% (50ppm) sulphur will go up by R3.15 a litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost R2.84 more a litre, while the price of LP gas will increase by 79c a kilogramme countrywide.

How much will fuel cost you?

When the fuel price adjustment kicks in, a litre of 93 unleaded petrol will cost R26.76, while 95 unleaded petrol will be R26.92 a litre.

The wholesale price of 0.05% (500ppm) diesel will increase to R29.11 a litre, and 0.005% (50ppm) will cost R30.05 a litre inland, and R28.24 and R28.79 in coastal regions, respectively.

Reasons for the adjustments

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake stated that several factors, including international petroleum product prices and the rand-dollar exchange rate, contributed to the fuel price adjustments.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

1 hour ago
Faizel Patel 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Faizel Patel

Faizel is a multi-award-winning journalist. He began his career in journalism at a local community radio station before moving to EWN and doing some correspondence reporting for BBC. Faizel is the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Gauteng and National Winner 2022 in the Opinion Category. He was nominated as the best news anchor and field reporter at the MTN Radio Awards. Faizel has also received awards from Adcock Ingram, sponsors of Brave, as a top journalist in South Africa in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Related Articles

Changan’s new hybrid SUV promises 1 275km between fuel stops

2 hours ago

What to know before claiming on your motor warranty

August 30, 2026

Leapmotor South Africa teases B05 electric hatchback

August 29, 2026

VW Jetta leads affordable used sedan charge against SUV fatigue

August 28, 2026
Back to top button