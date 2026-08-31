Steep fuel price increases: Both petrol grades up by R1.34 per litre

South African motorists have to dig deep into their pockets at the fuel pumps from Wednesday (September 2).

According to The Citizen, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the prices of 93-octane and 95-octane petrol will increase by R1.34 a litre.

The price of diesel with 0.05% (500ppm) sulphur will increase by R2.93 a litre, while 0.005% (50ppm) sulphur will go up by R3.15 a litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost R2.84 more a litre, while the price of LP gas will increase by 79c a kilogramme countrywide.

How much will fuel cost you?

When the fuel price adjustment kicks in, a litre of 93 unleaded petrol will cost R26.76, while 95 unleaded petrol will be R26.92 a litre.

The wholesale price of 0.05% (500ppm) diesel will increase to R29.11 a litre, and 0.005% (50ppm) will cost R30.05 a litre inland, and R28.24 and R28.79 in coastal regions, respectively.

⛽ Fuel price adjustments take effect from 2 September 2026.



Fuel prices will be adjusted based on current local and international factors, with increases across petrol, diesel, illuminating paraffin and LPGas. #GovZAUpdates #FuelAdjustments pic.twitter.com/fsZJa5wVuk — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 31, 2026

Reasons for the adjustments

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake stated that several factors, including international petroleum product prices and the rand-dollar exchange rate, contributed to the fuel price adjustments.

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