Mitsubishi revives iconic SUV with flagship 5th-gen model

Mitsubishi has unveiled its fifth-generation Pajero SUV after a five-year hiatus, with local arrival confirmed by the end of 2027.

The new seven-seater replaces the model discontinued in 2021 following a 15-year production run. Built on the same ladder-frame chassis as the Triton bakkie, it measures 4 920mm long, 1 925mm wide and 1 910mm tall – similar in size to the Ford Everest, standing 66mm taller than its rival’s 1 844mm height.

Off-road credentials

The new Pajero features a 2 870mm wheelbase, front and rear tracks of 1 630mm and 230mm of ground clearance. Its off-road specifications include a 30.4-degree approach angle, a 22.6-degree breakover angle and a 22.6-degree departure angle, with Mitsubishi claiming a 52:48 front-to-rear weight distribution.

Power comes from a ‘specially developed’ 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 150kW and 480Nm of torque. This matches the power output of the twin-turbocharged 2.4-litre engine in the Triton Bi Turbo, while offering an extra 10Nm of torque, though Mitsubishi notes ‘select specifications’ will produce 470Nm.

Unlike the most powerful Triton, which uses a six-speed automatic transmission, the Pajero gains a newly developed eight-speed automatic gearbox paired with a low-range transfer case and Mitsubishi’s Super Select II Four-Wheel Drive system.

The system offers 2H, 4H, 4HLc and 4LLc settings, while seven selectable drive modes are available: Normal, Eco, Gravel, Sand, Mud, Rock and Snow.

The new Pajero also features Mitsubishi’s S-AWC vehicle dynamics control system, which integrates active yaw control, active stability control and traction control. The active yaw control manages torque distribution between the left and right wheels through the front brakes.

Interior and technology

Inside, the flagship SUV features a dual panoramic display setup comprising 14.3-inch digital instrumentation and a 14.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while lower-specification versions receive 12.3-inch displays.

Wireless smartphone connectivity is included through Mitsubishi’s Smartphone-link Display Audio system, with a 12-speaker Yamaha sound system also available.

The infotainment system incorporates Mitsubishi Multi-Meter digital gauges, reinterpreting the instrumentation found in previous Pajero generations to display pitch and roll angles, altitude, a compass and temperature.

Safety equipment includes eight airbags and advanced driver assistance systems, including Mitsubishi’s MI-PILOT system, adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag!

The post 2027 Mitsubishi Pajero revealed and confirmed for South Africa appeared first on CAR Magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.