Range-extending Deepal S05 revealed ahead of November launch

S05 represents a departure for the until now electric-only Deepal brand.

Approved for South Africa back in June, Changan importer, Jameel Motors, previewed the second Deepal model bound for the local market, the S05, at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring this past weekend.

Here in November

Opening up the brand’s non-EV only account, the S05 will follow the example of the Changan Hunter K50 bakkie by utilising a range-extending electric powertrain comprising an electric motor and battery pack, plus a combustion engine.

Based on the same platform as its all-electric sibling, the S07, the S05, which debuted globally two years ago, will touch down as a single variant, with pricing only expected come the start of sales in November.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the S05 is as follows:

Length : 4 620 mm;

: 4 620 mm; Wheelbase : 2 880 mm;

: 2 880 mm; Height : 1 600 mm;

: 1 600 mm; Width: 1 900 mm

This makes it 130 mm shorter than the S07, 30 mm narrower and 25 mm lower, with its wheelbase decreasing by 180 mm.

Confirmed features

While full specification will only be announced at the official launch, Changan has, nonetheless, confirmed the following features the S05 will have as standard:

18-inch alloy wheels;

folding electric mirrors;

LED headlights;

climate control;

micro-fibre trimmed seats;

dual USB ports;

electric, heated and ventilated front seats;

15.4-inch infotainment system;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

electric lumbar support for the driver’s seat;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

14-speaker sound system;

panoramic roof;

electric tailgate;

augmented reality Head-Up Display

Interior has the same design as the S07, including the bending infotainment display. Picture: Charl Bosch

Also standard is a drive mode selector with four settings: Eco, Comfort, Sport and Custom.

On the safety and driver assistance front, the S05’s list of confirmed items include:

six airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

540-degree camera system;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Keep Assist;

Rollover Prevention;

Lane Departure Warning

REEV setup

On the motivational front, principal power comes from a 27.2-kWh battery pack that powers a single rear-axle mounted electric motor developing 160kW/320Nm.

Used solely as a generator is a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol that outputs 72kW/125Nm. Being a range-extender or REEV means the combustion isn’t any connected to the S05’s drive wheels.

Unlike the all-electric S07, the S05 will have a range-extending electric powertrain. Picture: Charl Bosch

While no combined power figure is known, Changan does claim an all-electric range of 200 km and a total of 1 000 km with the combustion engine included.

Reported to get from 0-100 km/h in eight seconds, the S05’s battery will require a waiting time of 20 minutes from 30-80% using a DC fast charger.

Pricing later

Set to be priced considerably lower than the R995 900 asked by the S05, Changan has confirmed that the Deepal S05’s price will include a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/90 000 km maintenance plan and an eight-year/195 000 km battery warranty.

Expect final details, and pricing, to be announced at the official launch in two months’ time.