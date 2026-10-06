Ford Mustang GT gets Nite Pony treatment in SA

Ford South Africa has confirmed the Ford Mustang GT Nite Pony package for the local market, adding black exterior styling elements to the V8-powered sports car.

The package includes ebony black 19-inch aluminium wheels, black front and rear Pony badges, black mirror caps, a black roof and headlamps with black bezels.

Buyers can combine the package with any of eight body colours, including Race Red, Adriatic Blue, Carbonized Gray, Vapor Blue, Molten Magenta, Oxford White, Absolute Black and Orange Fury (pictured above).

The Nite Pony package alters only the Mustang’s visual elements. The standard Coyote 5.0l V8 engine produces 328kW and 540N.m of torque, with a 10-speed automatic transmission delivering power to the rear wheels.

The Mustang GT reaches 100 km/h from a standstill in a claimed 4.4 seconds. Ford equips the vehicle with electronic assistance systems, including custom stability control, electric power-assisted steering, ABS tuning and calibrated powertrain software.

Standard hardware includes a limited-slip differential and a Brembo braking system with six-piston front callipers and 390mm ventilated discs.

The interior retains the standard Mustang GT features. A 13.2-inch touchscreen running Ford’s Sync 4 operating system links to a 12-speaker audio system, while a 12.4-inch LCD cluster displays instrument data. Dual-zone climate control and heated and ventilated front seats complete the cabin specification.

Also read: Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC Convertible revealed.

Ford Mustang GT Nite Pony local introduction and pricing

Ford has not announced pricing for the GT Nite Pony package. The standard Mustang GT starts at R1 350 000.

Ford launched the Nite Pony package in 2023 for American-market Mustang GT and Mach-E models following a public naming contest that attracted more than 29 000 entries.

Despite its premium market position, the Mustang maintains steady sales relative to competing two-door sports cars. Ford South Africa confirmed 21 unit sales in September, bringing the total for the year to 236 units. This represents a year-on-year increase of 30 units.

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The post Ford Mustang GT Nite Pony Pack South African details confirmed appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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