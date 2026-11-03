Motoring

Toyota recalls 77 RAV4 plug-in hybrids over safety concerns

A software glitch in the motor control unit of dozens of RAV4s has prompted an urgent nationwide safety recall for specific hybrid models.

1 hour ago
Supplied content 1 minute read
Image of a RAV4 2.5 PHEV for illustration purposes only. Photo: Toyota South Africa

Toyota South Africa Motors is recalling several RAV4 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) sold nationwide. This is due to a potential fault that could cause the vehicle to lose power while driving.

The recall affects 77 vehicles built between April 2 and September 3, 2026.

Safety risk explained

According to the supplier, a fault in the motor generator electronic control unit (MG-ECU) could prevent the vehicle’s motor from correctly switching to its higher-speed control mode. This may trigger warning lights and cause the hybrid system to enter a fail-safe mode or shut down completely.

If the vehicle shuts down, it could lose motive power at higher speeds, increasing the risk of an accident.

Dealers offer free fix

Owners of affected vehicles are urged to take their cars to an authorised Toyota dealership, where the MG-ECU will be reprogrammed free of charge.

The National Consumer Commission has encouraged consumers to take recall notices seriously and ensure that the necessary corrective action is carried out.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

1 hour ago
Supplied content 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Supplied content

This content originated outside of Caxton Local Media, but we thought that you might find it interesting.

Related Articles

Peugeot bakkie set for local production

November 1, 2026

Haval launches redesigned H7 range in South Africa with hybrid options

October 31, 2026

Bakkie lovers get Hunter K70 glimpse ahead of 2028 South African debut

October 30, 2026

Nissan confirms launch of radically redesigned Navara

October 28, 2026
Back to top button