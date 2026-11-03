Toyota recalls 77 RAV4 plug-in hybrids over safety concerns

Toyota South Africa Motors is recalling several RAV4 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) sold nationwide. This is due to a potential fault that could cause the vehicle to lose power while driving.

The recall affects 77 vehicles built between April 2 and September 3, 2026.

Safety risk explained

According to the supplier, a fault in the motor generator electronic control unit (MG-ECU) could prevent the vehicle’s motor from correctly switching to its higher-speed control mode. This may trigger warning lights and cause the hybrid system to enter a fail-safe mode or shut down completely.

If the vehicle shuts down, it could lose motive power at higher speeds, increasing the risk of an accident.

Dealers offer free fix

Owners of affected vehicles are urged to take their cars to an authorised Toyota dealership, where the MG-ECU will be reprogrammed free of charge.

The National Consumer Commission has encouraged consumers to take recall notices seriously and ensure that the necessary corrective action is carried out.

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