Watch: Nothing wrong with pitch – Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje took a remarkable four wickets for just seven runs as the Proteas dismissed Sri Lanka for 77 on their way to a six-wicket win in the teams’ T20 World Cup opener in New York yesterday.

Sri Lanka’s total was their lowest in all T20I cricket, with fast bowler Nortje’s figures the best by a South African at a T20 World Cup, surpassing his own 4-10 against Bangladesh in Sydney two years ago.

After the victory Nortje spoke about his incredible bowling figures, the pitch in New York, and bouncing back from a poor IPL.



Watch here:

Watch: Highlights of Sri Lanka vs Proteas (T20 World Cup)

