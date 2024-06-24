Network Sport

Watch: Boks boogie through Heathrow woes

The Springboks are set to fly home late this afternoon and touch down in Johannesburg early tomorrow morning.

Image: X video screenshot.

The Springboks made the most of a long delay at Heathrow Airport after their flight back to South Africa from London was cancelled late last night.

Having opened their 2024 Test campaign with a comfortable victory over Wales at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon, the Springboks were set to return to South Africa last night to begin preparing for the July Series against Ireland.

However, SA Rugby confirmed this morning that the flight was cancelled late last night following several delays, which forced the team to remain in London for an extra night.

The Springboks are now set to fly to SA late this afternoon and touch down in Johannesburg in the early hours tomorrow morning.

As a result of this, Rassie Erasmus will announce his squad for the Incoming Series tomorrow.

