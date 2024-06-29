Network Sport
Watch: Proteas have hunger to win – Markram
Today is the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and ahead of the match South Africa's captain spoke about their desire to claim victory.
Proteas captain Aiden Markram looks ahead to the T20 World Cup final against India in Barbados today.
The match starts at 16:30 (SA time) and will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Here’s what the captain had to say ahead of the match:
