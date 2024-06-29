Network Sport

Watch: Proteas have hunger to win – Markram

Today is the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup, and ahead of the match South Africa's captain spoke about their desire to claim victory.

5 hours ago
SA Cricket Mag Less than a minute
Aiden Markram. Photo: Video screenshot.

Proteas captain Aiden Markram looks ahead to the T20 World Cup final against India in Barbados today.

The match starts at 16:30 (SA time) and will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Here’s what the captain had to say ahead of the match:

Also read: A shot at history: Proteas gear up for T20 World Cup final

