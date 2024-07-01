Vote: Did Proteas choke in T20 World Cup final?

Debate has raged since the Proteas’ painful loss to India: Did they crack under the pressure or simply lose a game of small margins to a better team?

The Proteas needed 30 runs from 30 balls to win their first world cup title, with six wickets in hand, and then 26 runs from 24 balls.

However, Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal, which came straight after a lengthy break when India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant received treatment for an ‘injury’, and David Miller’s departure off the first ball of the last over to a brilliant but controversial boundary catch by Suryakumar Yadav, saw the Proteas fall seven runs short.

