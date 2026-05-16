Boxing ring tragedy: Zimbabwean boxer dies after collapsing at Middelburg fight

Tragedy has struck the boxing fraternity following confirmation that Zimbabwean super-featherweight boxer Ndodana Ncube has died in hospital in Middelburg this morning (May 16), weeks after collapsing at the conclusion of a bruising points victory.

Ncube had been in a coma following his close-fought battle against Lunga Stimela at the Eastdene Community Hall, reports Middelburg Observer.

During the bout, the two fighters accidentally butted heads, forcing Stimela to his knee to take an eight-count. Though both men boxed on to the final bell – with Ncube securing a victory on points – the Zimbabwean required immediate emergency medical intervention after the fight.

Lunga Stimela and Ndodana Ncube during the fatal fight. Photo: Middelburg Observer

Paramedics stabilised Ncube at the venue before rushing him to King Nyabela Hospital. Stimela insisted on riding in the ambulance with Ncube. He was subsequently transferred to the intensive care unit at Witbank Provincial Hospital.

On March 28, Ncube underwent emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain. Though medical staff initially failed to wake him from his post-operative coma, local boxing coach Abraham Lubisi revealed that the fighter had briefly opened his eyes and attempted to communicate on Thursday.

However, just two days later, Lubisi confirmed the tragic turn of events.

“This is very sad news for us,” Lubisi said this morning.

Renowned boxing trainer Steven Pieterse echoed the sentiment: “This is sad, very sad.” Pieterse spoke from Johannesburg, where he is involved in a fight hosted at Emperors Palace tonight.

The fateful event took place during an international tournament hosted by Ilanga Boxing Promotions, in partnership with the Mpumalanga Department of Culture, Sport and Recreation.

A History of Ring Tragedies

Ncube’s death adds to a sombre history of fatal ring injuries in South African boxing:

Simiso Buthelezi (2022):

The 24-year-old suffered a fatal brain injury during a WBF All Africa lightweight title bout in Durban. In the final rounds, a disoriented Buthelezi began punching toward an empty corner, prompting the referee to halt the fight. He died in hospital two days later.

Eppie Pohl (1986):

The Groblersdal boxer collapsed in his corner after a bout against Gary Ballard at the South African Defence Force championships. He slipped into a coma from which he never fully recovered, eventually passing away 24 years later in 2010, aged 43.

Brian Baronet (1988):

The junior welterweight was declared brain dead at St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban and died three days after being knocked out by American fighter Kenny Vice.

Jacob Morake (1985):

Morake died from a brain haemorrhage the day after being caught by a right cross from Brian Mitchell in the 12th round of their African junior lightweight title fight at Sun City.