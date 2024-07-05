It’s do or die for Junior Boks

If the Junior Springboks don’t bounce back to demolish England on Tuesday they will miss the 2024 U20 World Championship semi-finals.

The South Africans got their campaign off to a flying start when they hammered Fiji 57-7 in Cape Town last week, but were outscored five tries to two by Pool C rivals Argentina in a 31-12 defeat in inclement conditions at the Danie Craven Stadium yesterday.

Bafana Nhleko’s charges must now regroup for their final pool stage match against England – who thumped Fiji 48-11 – at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday.

Defeat has left the Junior Boks tied on five points with Argentina, while England top Pool C on 10 points.

In the U20 Championship, the winners and best runner-up across the pools progress to the semi-finals to battle it out for a chance to play for the coveted trophy.

As it stands, the Junior Springboks will need to claim a bonus-point win over England, while preventing their opponents from claiming any losing bonus points, to top the pool and go to the play-offs.

There is added pressure, because South Africa is currently the lowest-ranked second-placed team, with Wales in Pool A (seven points) and Australia in Pool B (six points) ahead of the tournament hosts.

In the final round, Australia will play last year’s finalists Ireland, while Wales take on defending champions France, who are looking to rebound from a stunning defeat to New Zealand.

U20 Championship round three fixtures:

Tuesday, July 9:

Athlone Stadium:

14:00: Ireland v Australia

16:30: France v Wales

19:00: South Africa v England

Danie Craven Stadium:

14:00: Argentina v Fiji

16:30: Georgia v Italy

19:00: New Zealand v Spain

This article first appeared in SA Rugby Magazine.