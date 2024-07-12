Coach: Ireland ‘relishing’ last crack at Boks

Andy Farrell believes Ireland can win the decisive second Test against what he agrees is one of the best Springbok teams.

Farrell was speaking after making a handful of changes to his Ireland team that suffered a 27-20 defeat in the first Test in Pretoria.

While Ireland can only salvage a drawn series as there won’t be the usual third Test, Farrell is still very much aware of the opportunity for his team to knock over the Boks in South Africa.

“Is a two-game series a series? I don’t know. They’re normally three,” Farrell asked.

“It’s our last chance to have a crack at what is the best side in the world at this time, and we relish that opportunity. When you put on a green jersey, I think you’ve always got a chance.

“To me, we love winning and winning matches. I just want to see a performance to be proud of on the weekend, more so than last week. I can sit comfortably with that, because of where we’re going as a team.

“I do think that if we get the performance that we’re after, we’re more than capable of winning.”

Farrell urged his side to put on a massively improved performance as he believes the Springboks will be far better than they were at Loftus Versfeld.

“You look at the strength of depth that they’ve got and the quality they’ve got, it says everything about where South Africa are at at this time,” he said.

“I’ve heard you guys and many experts talk about whether this is the best South African group that they’ve ever had; well, I certainly go along with that type of feeling myself.

“That’s why we’re privileged to come over here and test ourselves. We need to improve because I have no doubt that South Africa are going to be twice as good.”

