Marx injury: Stop jeopardising others’ careers – Australian legend

David Campese has launched a passionate plea for players to take responsibility for indulging in career-ending tactics, following Malcolm Marx’s scare in the July internationals.

In an interview with Planet Rugby, Campese looked back on the July Test series between the Springboks and Ireland, which ended in a 1-all draw after the visitors snatched a dramatic victory in Durban.

There has been some controversy following that second Test, after Rassie Erasmus revealed that Marx suffered a tibia fracture after being targeted in a croc roll by Ireland captain Caelan Doris and lock James Ryan.

Marx faces up to six weeks on the sidelines following the horrific croc roll that earned Doris a yellow card, while Ryan escaped without any further punishment.

“This is simply not acceptable in the modern game,” Campese told Planet Rugby. “These guys are pros, and they need to respect each other’s careers and, bluntly, that could have ended Malcolm Marx’s rugby – especially considering he’s just returning from an ACL reconstruction.

“I have some sympathy with the on-field officials – they are watching a screen with low definition under the pressure of a Test match and I noted that the team asked on a number of occasions about the actions of green five – James Ryan – who contributed equally or more to the situation yet got off scot free.

“For me, in that situation, two players have contributed to that croc-roll – both Caelan Doris who initiated, then Ryan who came charging in and finished it off. So why haven’t we seen two yellow cards?

“My message is clear – guys, we have one career – let’s play bloody hard but let’s not jeopardise our own livelihoods by stupid sh*thousery like this. It’s simply not acceptable to put a fellow pro’s career at risk and this must be self-policed by the players themselves.”

Campese credited Ireland for fighting back to level the series after the Springboks powered to victory at a sold-out Loftus Versfeld.

“There’s nothing like a team making you eat your words and Ireland have done exactly that – to me and to others. However, the key part of the win in Durban was selection – getting the right players on the pitch in the right positions to deliver the right game plan.

“The sheer physicality of that game was astonishing – something very special indeed. It’s a truism to say if you want to beat the Boks you have to do it up front and the pack selections, including shoring up the blind side flank with Tadhg Beirne moving across the row to the side, really paid off.”

