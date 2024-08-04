WP finding the right ‘flow’ – assistant coach

Assistant coach Dawie Snyman said DHL Western Province played ‘good rugby’ in a big win at home yesterday, and expects more of the same once they ‘gel’ as a team.

Damian Markus and Imad Khan scored a brace of tries apiece as WP claimed a bonus-point 39-17 victory over Griffons in the 2024 Currie Cup at Cape Town Stadium.

The win, Province’s second of the campaign, drew them level on the standings with the fourth-placed Lions, who played Griquas this afternoon.

Speaking post-match in the shadow of Table Mountain, Snyman hailed the individual performances of the likes of Markus and Khan while emphasising the work that still lies ahead for the Capetonians.

“It was a bit scrappy but we need to understand that we’ve made several changes and are trying new combinations. There were quite a few highlights but also a few opportunities missed,” he told reporters.

“The lineouts and scrums were solid, and individual performances stood out. Wandi [Simelane] was quite good, Damian Markus as well… the loose trio of Willie [Engelbrecht], teenager Divan Fuller and Paul [de Villiers] are progressing nicely.

Highlights: Youthful WP too good for Griffons

“Zach [Porthen] stood up well in the scrums. And Imad Khan, every game he plays he keeps getting better. JC Mars, too, on the wing. Those individual performances and moments of good rugby are what we want to see.”

WP host the defending champion Cheetahs this Saturday, and on the challenge that awaits his charges, Snyman added: “It’ll be a different kind of challenge but another opportunity to grow closer together as a team, and we’ll start cementing our combinations more than we have the last few weeks.

“We have the same system through the union but those combinations are important to get the flow right. One or two injured players may also be available to us.”

Skipper Engelbrecht, meanwhile, outlined the team’s goals for the remainder of the competition while praising fellow loose forwards De Villiers and Fuller.

“As the coaches keep saying, we’re looking at the bigger picture. To see the youngsters coming through is impressive,” he said. “They keep me on my toes and make me feel young again!

“Whether you’re an older player like me or Divan, we all have the same ambition and that’s to win the Currie Cup. It’s the oldest rugby competition in the world … If you’re not playing to win it, why are you even playing?”

