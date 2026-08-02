Video: Match abandoned after brawl breaks out at Pretoria school rugby game

A controversial incident during a Noordvaal Cup rugby match in Pretoria yesterday (August 1) has sparked widespread reaction after videos circulated on social media, with Noordvaal committee chairperson Tinus Diedericks confirming reports are being sought from the schools involved.

The altercation occurred during the first-team clash between Die Hoërskool Menlopark and Hoërskool Dr. E.G. Jansen.

According to an unnamed source who spoke to Caxton Network News, the fight was allegedly sparked by a Menlopark Old Boy who quipped to the Dr E.G. Jansen first-team players that they ‘must look at the scoreboard’. The source alleged this prompted one of the players to jump over the barriers behind the in-goal area.

A brawl, which reportedly involved parents, players and spectators, erupted in the area behind the goalposts where the Old Boys traditionally watch matches.

“What has happened should not happen at rugby matches and there is no place for it,” said Diedericks. He added that once the reports from both schools are received, officials ‘will act on that’.

The match was abandoned a few minutes into the second half, with the scoreboard at 36–5 in favour of the hosts, Menlopark.

Die Hoërskool Menlopark school governing body (SGB) chairperson Japie de Wet strongly condemned the violence. “This type of conduct on and around sports fields is naturally something we totally condemn and do not condone in any way,” De Wet said. He added that the school will thoroughly investigate the matter internally and ensure all facts are established before taking appropriate action, confirming they will not be commenting further on rumours or allegations at this stage.

Meanwhile, Hoërskool Dr E.G. Jansen SGB chairperson Riaan van Aswegen requested time to thoroughly investigate the ‘unacceptable incident’ and the underlying allegations. He noted that the SGB will only respond once all facts are established, after which ‘appropriate action’ will be taken if deemed necessary.

Because minors are involved, the faces of those depicted in the videos have been blurred.

Warning: The video below contains strong language

Watch the compilation of videos:

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