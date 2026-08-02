Comrades Marathon Association votes to cut ties with KZNA and ASA

Members of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) have voted overwhelmingly to cut ties with KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) and Athletics South Africa (ASA) amid outrage over what they believe are attempts to take control of the iconic race and exploit major running events for financial gain.

According to The Witness, the resolutions were adopted during a packed special general meeting at Comrades House in Scottsville yesterday (August 1), as the association prepares for the historic 100th running of the world’s oldest ultramarathon in 2027.

Multiple sources who attended the meeting confirmed the outcome and said members had raised serious concerns about placing the well-established and financially successful Comrades Marathon under the influence of sporting bodies battling leadership and governance problems.

The presidents of both organisations are currently suspended.

ASA president James Moloi remains suspended pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings, while KZNA president Steve Mkasi was suspended in July following a physical altercation with an athlete. Both suspensions are precautionary and do not constitute findings of guilt.

Governance concerns sparked by leaked proposal

Members were also angered by a leaked ASA memorandum that proposes increasing the federation’s financial involvement in the country’s biggest road races.

The memorandum, dated June 18, 2026, and signed by acting ASA chief executive Terrence Magogodela, argues that international races should fall under ASA’s jurisdiction because of the federation’s exposure to athletes participating in them.

It identifies the Comrades Marathon, Two Oceans Marathon, Cape Town Marathon, Soweto Marathon, Durban Marathon, and the SPAR and Absa series as events of national interest.

The document also proposes establishing a private company to generate profits from international events, sponsorships, broadcasting rights and other commercial opportunities.

Sources at the CMA special general meeting said the proposals intensified fears that the dispute was no longer about affiliation and the administration of athletics, but about gaining greater control over the income generated by successful events.

They said many members believed the CMA had built the Comrades Marathon into one of the world’s leading ultramarathons and should not surrender control of the event to organisations whose own governance and financial affairs had repeatedly come under scrutiny.

Voting results show clear majority

Athlete Sihle Masinda, who posted the voting results on social media, said two resolutions were placed before members.

On the CMA’s strategic approach to its relationship with KZNA, 873 members supported the CMA’s position, while 229 voted in favour of KZNA.

On whether the CMA should reaffiliate with KZNA, 694 members voted against reaffiliation and 338 voted in favour.

The outcome means the CMA has resolved to cut its ties with KZNA and, by extension, ASA, which recognises KZNA as its provincial authority in KZN.

ASA has maintained that the CMA falls under KZNA’s jurisdiction and that athletics events must be sanctioned through the national federation and its recognised provincial structures.

Financial implications for provincial athletics

The CMA would not officially confirm the resolutions, saying it would issue a statement today (August 2).

The association says that preparations for the landmark event are proceeding despite the dispute over affiliation and the approval of the race date. The Comrades was first run in 1921 and its 2027 edition will be the 100th running of the race.

A senior KZNA official, who asked not to be named because the resolutions had not yet been officially announced, warned that the decision would severely affect athletics development in the province.

The official expressed conflict over the matter, noting that the move could prove ‘detrimental to the future of athletics in South Africa’ because the federation is responsible for development.

“This breakaway means that we will not be receiving the R3m we used to receive annually, which is 45% of our total revenue. This will translate to us cutting down on staff and offices, as well as activities,” the official said.

However, CMA members argued at yesterday’s meeting that the association had to protect the race, its assets and its commercial independence as it prepared to mark one of the most important milestones in South African sporting history.

Members also raised concern over the impact to sponsorship should the race get caught up in the factional and financial controversies that have engulfed both ASA and KZNA.

ASA is currently embroiled in a bitter dispute with Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.