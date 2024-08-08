Ox raring for ‘unpredictable’ Wallabies

Ox Nche is part of an experienced Springbok line-up, featuring nine world cup winners, that will be looking to get a first win in Brisbane since 2013 on Saturday.

In stark contrast, the Wallabies could have up to four front-rowers with under 10 caps, with star tighthead prop Taniela Tupou set to miss the match due to personal issues.

It’s likely, however, that Nche will be up against experienced campaigner Allan Alaalatoa, who could retain Australia’s captaincy after leading the Wallabies against Georgia in July.

“For me, their scrum is very unpredictable,” Nche said. “You can see that they actually want to scrum. They stay in the contest. They will do anything to make sure that they dominate and go forward.

“It’s going to be a challenge for us, especially given that we aren’t in Super Rugby anymore. It will be the first time since last year that we actually get to scrum against them.

“From what I have seen, they can be very unpredictable. You don’t know what they are going to bring. We just have to be prepared for anything.”

As part of the new law variations introduced by Sanzaar for the Rugby Championship, scrums will have to be formed within 30 seconds, otherwise a free-kick will be conceded.

Nche, though, doesn’t expect that to be a problem for the Boks and thinks that it could be a big positive for keeping the game flowing.

“It shouldn’t be a problem. We’ve looked at our scrums even before these slight law changes. It shouldn’t be a problem for us. We just have to adapt,” Nche said.

“We have spoken about it and made plans for it.

“I don’t think the new law variations, forming the scrum in 30 seconds, is depowering the scrum,” Nche added. “It just demands a bit more from the front rowers and the entire forward pack actually.

“You have a lot of people talking about the scrum and I’ve said in the past, most people who don’t want scrums should just go watch rugby league. There are no scrums there and it’s pretty similar.

“I think they have adapted well to making the scrums a bit quicker, while making sure that you can still be able to deliver your trade and show the world what you are really good at.

“As a tight forward, you just have to meet the fitness requirements, to make sure that you can set quickly and keep the game flowing. You don’t have guys milking it and exploiting the boundaries of the law.

“I think it’s actually beneficial. It just requires more from the forwards. The teams that adapt quickest are the teams that will do well.”

