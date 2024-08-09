Bok coach to new flyhalf: Go out and play, Sacha!

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says they are not expecting Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to perform magic in his first Test start.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been handed his first start as one of the notable changes to the Bok line-up for the clash with the Wallabies in Brisbane tomorrow.

The 22-year-old is elevated to start at flyhalf after four appearances off the bench this season (coming on at either flyhalf or fullback).

Speaking on the eve of the 2024 Rugby Championship opener, Stick says the Boks are trying to ease the pressure on the youngster.

“From our side as coaches, we’re just sticking to our routine and how we normally work with players,” Stick said. “We aren’t going to put pressure on Sacha just because he is getting his first start.

“How we’ve treated him over the past two weeks is how we normally treat players.

“We aren’t putting any pressure on him to have one of these ninja games. He doesn’t need to have any ninja game for me. As long as he implements our plan very well, the guys around him will give him the platform to perform.”

Feinberg-Mngomezulu won’t be a stranger to the Springbok system as he earned his first call into the squad in November 2022, shortly after his breakthrough at the DHL Stormers during the URC playoffs.

“I know a lot of people are excited that Sacha is starting,” Stick said. “This is a gentleman who has been in our system for the past two or three years. When I was coaching the SA A side, he was training with us when we went to Ireland.

“Sacha has been around our team and he knows how we go about our business. He works really hard with his basics. People are focused more on his X-factor.

“He is maturing in our system. With all the opportunities that he has got, you can see that he isn’t shy. He doesn’t shy away from challenges. He’s got a very big heart, so hopefully things go well for him.”

Stick said that one of the main things that he has enjoyed about working with Feinberg-Mngomezulu is his willingness to keep throwing punches, even when it isn’t going for him.

“Everyone knows that Sacha is this young guy who is very exciting. He makes big calls. Whatever he sees, he pulls the trigger. He doesn’t hold back.

“He makes a lot of decisions. Even sometimes when he makes mistakes, he doesn’t stop trying. It’s the same with Manie Libbok. He will make a mistake, but in the next move he will pull the trigger and do something brilliant.

“We try to encourage that with our players. We want them to make decisions on the field. We don’t want them to shy away from the challenges.

“When it comes to Sacha, he is developing and getting better as a player, which we are enjoying. He isn’t shy about the physical side of the game either. He played 78 minutes at fullback against Ireland, the second-best team in the world.

“Here and there, he will probably make mistakes. But he mustn’t stop trying.”

The article “Stick: Go out and play, Sacha!” appeared first on SA Rugby Magazine.