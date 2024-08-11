Schools rugby: Oakdale win Agri-derby wrestle

Oakdale adapted best to tricky conditions to claim a win against Boland Landbou in the annual derby, while Klein Nederburg tasted Interschools glory in Paarl.

In wet and muddy conditions, Oakdale came from behind to claim a 21-13 victory for just their second win in the agricultural derby since 2018.

It is the fourth year in a row that the away team has won the derby.

Oakdale wing Duraan Janse van Rensburg kicked four penalties and openside flank Erick Steyn was named Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, in the annual Interschools in Paarl, Klein Nederburg beat New Orleans 5-0 for their first win at the Faure Street Stadium in five years.

In Cape Town’s southern suburbs, Bishops and Rondebosch warmed up for their the second leg of their derby with wins over SACS and Wynberg respectively.

MORE: Fracas mars Cape schools derby

The Noordvaal Cup semi-finals were decided as Garsfontein handed EG Jansen their first defeat of the tournament with a 39-15 win, and Waterkloof beat Monument 43-35.

The semi-finals will see Garsfontein once again tackle EG Jansen while Waterkloof host Monument in Pretoria.

Selected results (Saturday, August 10):



Oakdale 21 Boland Landbou 13

Klein Nederburg 5 New Orleans 0

Bishops 12 SACS 10

Rondebosch 19 Wynberg 7

Milnerton 40 DF Malan 10

Queen’s College 30 Dale College 27

Garsfontein 39 EG Jansen 15

Waterkloof 43 Monument 35

Noordheuwel 40 Nelspruit 40

The post Oakdale win Agri-derby wrestle appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.