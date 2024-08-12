Steven Kitshoff back to tackle Lions?

Rugby World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff could make his much-anticipated return from injury for DHL Western Province against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Springbok front-row powerhouse has not played since taking part in what turned out to be his final game in Ulster colours in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals in May.

Kitshoff has been sidelined by a knee injury, which ruled him out of the July internationals against Ireland and Portugal.

However, the two-time world cup winner appears to be closing in on a return to action, with DHL WP assistant coach Dawie Snyman hinting that Kitshoff is in line to feature in the round seven Currie Cup clash at Emirates Airline Park this week.

Speaking after a 26-19 defeat for WP by defending champions, the Cheetahs, at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, Snyman told reporters: “[Kitshoff] said he wanted to play. It’s good that he goes to Ellis Park for a bit, so they can see if he’s done his job when he’s running around there!

“It is the plan that he remains close to and training with the team. We just need to make 100% certain that our medical team and the Springbok medical team are in contact.”

