Gifted teenager gets Proteas call-up

SA U19 star Kwena Maphaka is one of two uncapped players in the Proteas squad for the three-match T20I series against the West Indies later this month.

The 18-year-old fast bowler played a pivotal role in the Junior Proteas’ semi-final finish at the 2024 U19 Cricket World Cup earlier this year, with his Player of the Tournament haul of 21 wickets coming at an average of 9.71.

He then made his domestic T20 debut for the Central Gauteng Lions and featured for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Uncapped KZN Dolphins all-rounder Jason Smith has also been included in the 15-man squad.

The hard-hitting middle-order batsman, who scored 51 in the 2023/24 T20 Challenge final against the Lions, amassed 291 runs at an average of 41.57 and a strike rate of 134.10 in the competition. His medium pace also adds an extra option in the bowling attack.

Lions spinner Nqaba Peter, who made his T20I debut against the West Indies in May, has been ruled out of the series as he is in the final phase of his recovery from a shoulder injury.

“Several players were not considered for this series due to either injury, being in a conditioning block that is related to workload management, or their participation in ongoing T20 leagues,” said Proteas coach Rob Walter.

“This tour allows us to continue developing our player pool while maintaining the core of experienced players. It will also expose our emerging talent to quality international opposition, similar to the last time we played against the West Indies in May.

“We’re excited to have Jason and Kwena join the squad for this series. Jason’s recent performances have been impressive, and his ability to contribute with both bat and ball adds valuable depth to our line-up.

“Kwena has been identified as a player with significant potential, and this tour presents a great opportunity to include him in the Proteas environment and gain valuable international experience.”

All three matches – on August 23, 25 and 27 – will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c, Titans), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Nandre Burger (WP), Donovan Ferreira (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Patrick Kruger (Warriors), Kwena Maphaka (Lions), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Jason Smith (Dolphins), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Lizaad Williams (Titans).

