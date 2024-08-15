Revamped Cape Town Sevens returns

Olympic bronze medallists, the Blitzboks will be back in action on home soil during the popular Cape Town leg of the World Sevens Series in December.

Philip Snyman’s charges and 23 of the best men’s and women’s sevens teams on the planet will converge on the Mother City over the weekend of December 7 and 8.

World Rugby earlier today announced that the 2025 sevens season will again start with the traditional opening double round of Dubai and Cape Town, set to kick-on from a sell-out event at the Olympic Games in Paris last month, where both the men and women’s events at Stade de France delivered record attendances.

The Blitzboks confirmed their return to championship form in Paris and with the support of a packed Cape Town Stadium could be serious contenders to win their home tournament, something last achieved in 2015.

The event has returned to its former format of two action-packed days on one field. SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said it promised to once again deliver the elements that have made the tournament one of the best sporting events in Mzansi.

“The setting, the wonderful stadium, the hospitality and love for rugby from the fans bring a unique Cape Town experience to the tournament,” said Oberholzer. “And with 24 of the world’s best teams in action, supporters can expect the best of two worlds – brilliant athletes on display in a brilliant environment and atmosphere.”

The competition will feature the Olympic gold medal-winning French men and New Zealand women’s teams, among the 12 teams in each competition, as well as Olympic sensations such as the USA women’s and Fijian men’s teams.

“The Cape Town Sevens has established itself on the calendar as the unofficial start of summer in the Mother City and we’re looking forward to another weekend of spectacular rugby and fantastic fun for 100 000 people,” said Oberholzer.

