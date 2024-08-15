Network Sport
Watch: Proteas batters must be more ruthless – captain
Captain Temba Bavuma talks ahead of the second Test match against the West Indies, which starts later today.
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma talks about reaching 3 000 career Test runs and where the team can improve after the drawn first Test against the West Indies.
The second Test is scheduled from today until Monday. The first ball is set to be bowled at 16:00.
The post Watch: ‘Proteas batters must be more ruthless’ appeared first on SA Cricketmag.