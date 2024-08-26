State of TRC: Boks chasing record streak

Leading the 2024 The Rugby Championship, the Springboks are primed to bound towards the title with a record-equalling win over the All Blacks in Johannesburg.

The Rugby Championship returns from a week-long ceasefire on Saturday when the Boks host the All Blacks in the first of two Tests, while the Wallabies are in Argentina to take on Los Pumas.

After two rounds, the Springboks currently lead the tournament on 10 points from back-to-back bonus-point wins over the Wallabies in Australia.

Having responded to an opening-round loss to Argentina with a bonus-point win in Auckland, New Zealand are on five points in second place.

Rugby’s greatest rivalry will be showcased on Saturday when the Springboks tackle the All Blacks at Emirates Airline Park.

The world champions have won the last two clashes – including the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in Paris – and a victory in Johannesburg will see them equal South Africa’s record winning streak over the All Blacks set in 2009.

However, the All Blacks have enjoyed a solid run at Emirates Airline Park, winning three of the last four games at the venue, dating back to 2013. South Africa’s only win during this run came in 2014, when flyhalf Pat Lambie slotted a long-range penalty to secure a 27-25 victory.

New Zealand came out on top in the most recent clash in Johannesburg, responding to a then-record 26-10 loss in Mbombela by powering to a 35-23 victory, with current captain Scott Barrett scoring one of two tries in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Meanwhile, third-placed Argentina will look to get their campaign back on track by claiming a third victory on the trot against the winless Wallabies.

