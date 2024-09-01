Network Sport
Watch: Rassie stunned by camera crew member dive
A diving SuperSport crew member catches Rassie Erasmus off guard before a post-match interview with Gcobani Bobo.
It is not every day that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is left speechless.
That is exactly what happened when an unsuspecting SuperSport crew member realised he was caught on camera during a live broadcast from Ellis Park, and made a dive to get out of the frame just as Erasmus was walking up to Gcobani Bobo for a post-match interview.
Watch the comical moment here:
KEO: Respect, reverence & thank you to the Springboks & All Blacks
“Jessica we are live” pic.twitter.com/FSob02P4Ax
— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 31, 2024
The post Watch: ‘Proud’ Rassie stunned pitchside appeared first on SA Rugby Magazine.