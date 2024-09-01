Network Sport

Watch: Rassie stunned by camera crew member dive

A diving SuperSport crew member catches Rassie Erasmus off guard before a post-match interview with Gcobani Bobo.

A stunned Rassie looks in the direction where the camera crew member (insert) dived moments before. Photos: Screenshots from X/@SSRugby.

It is not every day that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is left speechless.

That is exactly what happened when an unsuspecting SuperSport crew member realised he was caught on camera during a live broadcast from Ellis Park, and made a dive to get out of the frame just as Erasmus was walking up to Gcobani Bobo for a post-match interview.

Watch the comical moment here:

KEO: Respect, reverence & thank you to the Springboks & All Blacks

