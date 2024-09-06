Network Sport

Watch: Money Man backs All Blacks to break Bok hearts

Who will come out on top in Cape Town? That is debated by the Money Man and Scott Gibbs ahead of this weekend's match.

1 hour ago
Photo: Video screenshot.

South Africa beat New Zealand 31-27 at Emirates Airline Park in The Rugby Championship last weekend, but who will be victorious in tomorrow’s clash at Cape Town Stadium?

The Money Man has got the Boks to lose a close one to the All Blacks, while Scott Gibbs backs the world champions to do the double over their arch rivals.

Watch the debate:

