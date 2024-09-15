Ox Nché to hitch wagon for France?

World Cup-winning Springbok prop Ox Nché is reportedly weighing up a move to a French club next year when the front-row juggernaut’s contract with the Sharks ends.

Called “the most destructive loosehead in the world” after his 2023 World Cup semi-final heroics, Nché has been in imperious form this year, helping the Boks demolish Ireland in July before destroying the All Blacks and Wallabies to lay the platform for a 2024 Rugby Championship title win.

According to a report on RugbyPass by Neil Fissler, the affable 29-year-old is on the fence about extending his contract with the Sharks at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Having made 61 appearances for the Durban outfit since his 2020 arrival from the Cheetahs, sources in the Republic suggest that the union is “50/50” on whether they ward off interest from French Top 14 suitors heavily recruiting for a scrum king of Nché’s calibre.

