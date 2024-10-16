AB de Villiers enters ICC Hall of Fame

AB de Villiers, Alastair Cook and Neetu David have been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame was launched in January 2009 as part of the ICC’s centenary celebrations. Cook, David and De Villiers join as inductees 113, 114 and 115 respectively.

De Villiers enjoyed a remarkable career spanning 14 years, during which he hit over 20 000 international runs across all three formats.

An innovative stroke-maker with an eye for the spectacular, as well as excelling in Test and T20I cricket, the South African set records for the fastest fifty, century and 150 in ODI cricket to earn a reputation of being one of the most feared, destructive batsmen in the history of the game.

“It is a tremendous honour to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, joining a select group of cricketers to be recognised in this way,” said De Villiers.

“Cricket is often described as an individual sport within a team game… and it’s true that, whether you are a batsman taking guard at the crease or a bowler pausing at the start of his run-up, you – and only you – are responsible for what happens.

“That said, everyone who plays cricket understands it is, in spirit, a team game.

“And I know I would have achieved nothing without the help and support of so many teammates, coaches and support staff from my early days at school in Pretoria, through so many memorable days at the Titans and with the South Africa team – and, indeed in franchise cricket – all around the world.

“To all of them, to the ICC, and supporters around the world, thank you.”

Cook represented England over 250 times in international cricket, making his most significant impact in the longest format.

A talismanic figure with supreme consistency, he retired from international cricket in 2018 as England’s highest Test run-scorer and century-maker, spearheading notable successes both home and away with the bat and as captain.

David was a widely admired figure for India during her career thanks to her skilful left-arm spin, a weapon which saw her become the first Indian woman to take 100 wickets in ODIs.

Among her standout achievements, she hit the headlines when she topped the wicket-taking list at the Women’s World Cup in 2005 to inspire her country to their first final.

