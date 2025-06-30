Fouche feels ‘dieplekker’ about his Bok future

Having shrugged off his reputation as Frans Malherbe’s ‘stunt double’, tighthead prop Neethling Fouche is excited to carve out his own story with the Springboks.

Fouche made his Bok debut off the bench in the world champions’ 54-7 demolition of the Barbarians at Cape Town Stadium last week, and it was everything the 32-year-old dreamt of.

“I know it’s a cliche, but you dream of it literally from when you start playing bulletjie [junior] rugby,” he said. “Yes, it was a Barbarians game, but it felt like a Test match. I know the score was high, but it was still very physical out there.

“Where the Springboks are at the moment, to be able to be part of this story with Coach Rassie [Erasmus] and the team, it’s unbelievable.”

“There’s a saying in Afrikaans: dieplekker. It’s not lekker, it’s dieplekker,” Fouche added. “The whole week was actually just a blur, from the moment I found out I was playing, to the moment you’re standing there.

“After that, it’s difficult to control your emotions as you’re singing the national anthem; literally all of my family was here for the game. As soon as they heard I’m playing, they just booked their tickets all the way from Rustenburg.”

MORE: Rassie told Manie to kick miss

And the occasion wasn’t without its lighter moments for the humorous Fouche: “Firstly, I just didn’t want to fall running out on the field like my prop mate, Asa [Asenathi Ntlabakanye]! I don’t know if anyone saw that, maybe go and check the highlights. So that was the first focus – not to fall.”

A pivotal roleplayer in the Stormers’ Vodacom URC title win in 2021-22, Fouche is a senior figure in their forward pack and a leader. His consistency for the Cape side earned him his first Bok alignment camp call-up last year, followed by a second invitation in March.

However, Fouche’s journey to the green and gold hasn’t been easy, after injury setbacks and several seasons playing understudy to two-time world cup winner Malherbe at the Stormers.

“I’ve had a bit of a grondpad [rough road] to get here,” the Grey College alum said. “The first five, six years out of school, it was a tough time. I was more injured than I wasn’t.

“I think the first few years, I was only Frans Malherbe’s stunt double! That’s how most people knew me, and didn’t know my name.

“But with time, you start to carve out your own story. Wilco [Louw] left for overseas and there was a gap, and I decided to put my hand up. Then there’s a little voice in your head saying, ‘it can happen to you too, just keep working at’.

ALSO: Esterhuizen embraces ‘hybrid’ role

“So, it makes the lekker feeling I’m experiencing right now just mean so much more.”

The Boks next face Italy on Saturday at Loftus, followed by a second Test against the Azzurri in Gqeberha next week, and a clash with Georgia in Mbombela on July 19.

Fouche faces competition from fellow tightheads Louw, Ntlabakanye and Vincent Koch, but he’s embracing the challenge under the tutelage of Bok scrum guru Daan Human.

With Malherbe struggling with a back injury, Erasmus must explore alternatives, and Fouche is now in that conversation as the Bok chief plans for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

“The last two-and-a-half weeks were tough, but it’s also good to get through it, it gives you confidence. I’m also a bit older now, and feel like I have something to contribute to the team,” he said.

“I just keep my head down, as Coach Daan says. Every week Coach Daan gives you a challenge, which makes you better, and I’m looking forward to this week’s challenge.”

The post Fouche feels ‘dieplekker’ about his Bok future appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.