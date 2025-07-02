Boks welcome back injured stars

Four injured Springboks will be fit for the second Test against Italy in Gqeberha.

Coach Rassie Erasmus said today that captain Siya Kolisi, flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, scrumhalf Grant Williams and wing Makazole Mapimpi are all expected to be available for selection after missing last week’s win against the Barbarians in Cape Town and this Saturday’s opening Test of the season against Italy at Loftus Versfeld.

“He had a stiff neck, which has cleared up, but now he’s got a bit of Achilles stiffness,” Erasmus said of Kolisi. “It’s not serious – the scans are clear – but we’re just being careful. No player will play more than eight or nine matches this year, so we’d rather be safe.”

In Kolisi’s absence, Jesse Kriel becomes the Boks’ 67th Test captain, having led the side for the first time in the non-cap Baa Baas match.

Williams (neck) and Mapimpi (hamstring) will also be ready next week, along with Du Toit, who underwent shoulder surgery after the Boks’ 2024 end-of-year tour before continuing his rehabilitation with Japanese club Toyota Verblitz.

Erasmus said centre Lukhanyo Am (knee) would be back for the Rugby Championship, while prop Ntuthuko Mchunu (knee), initially expected to be out six or seven weeks, was ‘looking much better’.

The Bok coach also confirmed that lock Jean Kleyn would be sidelined for up to six weeks with a knee injury suffered against the Barbarians and was awaiting further clarity from his Irish club, Munster.

