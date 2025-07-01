Rising stars shine at 2025 FNB Girls Rugby Week in Johannesburg with dominant wins and Springbok support

Teams from across South Africa converged at Queens High School yesterday for the start of the 2025 FNB U16 and U18 Girls Rugby Week, kicking off a powerful showcase of young female rugby talent.

Bedfordview and Edenvale News reports that the tournament opened with high spirits, team chants, and vibrant provincial colours filling the grounds, setting the tone for what promises to be a standout week in South African schools rugby.

Dominant displays in U18 fixtures

Day one of the U18 action featured several commanding performances:

• Eastern Province demolished Leopards 69–0

• DHL Western Province overpowered Valke 79–7

• The Sharks High School beat Griffons Girls 24–12

• Pumas defeated SWD Hollywood Foundation 24–12

• Zimbabwe outclassed Suzuki Griquas 52–0

• Blue Bulls shut out Border 17–0

• Sanlam Boland took a 24–12 win over the Limpopo Blue Bulls

• Absa Golden Lions dominated Free State 67–0.

U18 Eastern Province captain Liyema Khoza praised her side’s effort: “We dominated in our first game, and our goal is to win the tournament.

“The girls worked hard, and our teamwork paid off.”

U16 results highlight the depth of talent

The division delivered thrilling results:

• Border (Urban) beat Lions Invitational 22–7

• The Sharks High School edged Limpopo Blue Bulls 20–10

• DHL Western Province posted the day’s highest U16 score, thrashing Leopards 88–0

• Sanlam Boland won 29–5 against Suzuki Griquas

• Eastern Province overcame Zimbabwe 34–12

• Border CD blanked Free State 45–0

• Absa Golden Lions routed Valke 62–0

• SWD triumphed over Griffons Girls 41–5

• Hollywood Foundation Pumas secured a 22–0 win against Blue Bulls.

Kelly Newman, captain of the Boland U16 side, was the player of the match for her standout performance.

Springbok Women’s team inspires next generation

A special moment came when Zintle Mphupa, representing the Springbok Women’s team, addressed the players during the opening ceremony.

“This week is more than just about rugby – it’s a platform, a pathway, and a proving ground. I walked this journey.

“Play with pride, purpose, and most of all, for the love of the game,” said Mphupa.

Words of encouragement and gratitude

Tinus Diedericks, chairperson of Golden Lions High Schools and SA Schools Rugby Executive member, welcomed the players: “Congratulations on being selected. Whether you win or lose, just by being here, you are breaking barriers and building futures.”

He also thanked FNB, Pick n Pay, Hyundai, and Coca-Cola for making the tournament possible.

What’s next?

The next round of matches will take place tomorrow, with anticipation growing for another action-packed day.

Fixtures will be confirmed later today.

