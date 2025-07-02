How to reduce food waste (and save money) at home

A staggering one-third of all food produced globally, which equates to over a billion tonnes, goes to waste between farm and fork. Whilst one in ten people around the world live with nutritional deficiencies, 24% of the world’s food supply is left uneaten due to food waste. The environmental impact is immense, with food waste contributing a significant 8-10% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Reducing food waste at home is not only possible, but also something we can all start working towards by simply adopting some of these easy habits from Hi-Tec:

Shopping strategically: Make a list with your meals in mind, and only buy what you’re sure you’ll use. Once home, keep an eye on your receipts to track what went uneaten last time. This simple habit helps highlight recurring waste and can guide smarter purchases in future shops.

Embrace the art of using up everything you buy: Wilting greens, softening vegetables, and leftover scraps needn’t be thrown away. Carrot tops can be blitzed into pesto, and overripe fruit is perfect for a smoothie or a compote. Even seafood shells or chicken bones can be simmered into a rich stock. Preservation techniques like freezing, fermenting, or infusing vinegars are time-tested ways to extend the life of produce and make the most of every ingredient.

Prep ahead for easy weekdays: A Sunday prep session is a great way to get school and work lunches or dinners sorted ahead of time, while using up any leftovers from the weekend, clearing out your fridge and planning your grocery shopping list for the week ahead.

