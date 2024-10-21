Watch: Kagiso Rabada takes 300th Test wicket

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada became the sixth South African to take 300 Test wickets during the South Africans’ match against Bangladesh.

The first of two Test matches between the countries is currently underway at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Rabada took three wickets, conceding 26 runs in his 11 overs bowled during the host’s first innings.

Watch the milestone wicket:

Kagiso Rabada : 300th Test Wicket In style pic.twitter.com/Eh6W06i0FY — Husnain (litchfield stan) (@HUSNAINMANJ_01) October 21, 2024

The wicket made him the quickest player to reach 300 wickets in Test cricket in terms of the number of balls bowled.

Kagiso Rabada leads the pack 🔝 pic.twitter.com/xhQQZlSuWT — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 21, 2024

