Watch: Kagiso Rabada takes 300th Test wicket
Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada reached a milestone during South Africa's first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.
The first of two Test matches between the countries is currently underway at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
Rabada took three wickets, conceding 26 runs in his 11 overs bowled during the host’s first innings.
Watch the milestone wicket:
Kagiso Rabada : 300th Test Wicket In style pic.twitter.com/Eh6W06i0FY
— Husnain (litchfield stan) (@HUSNAINMANJ_01) October 21, 2024
The wicket made him the quickest player to reach 300 wickets in Test cricket in terms of the number of balls bowled.
Kagiso Rabada leads the pack 🔝 pic.twitter.com/xhQQZlSuWT
— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 21, 2024
