Watch: Kagiso Rabada takes 300th Test wicket

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada reached a milestone during South Africa's first Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

2 hours ago
SA Cricket Mag 1 minute read
Image used for illustration purposes only.
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada became the sixth South African to take 300 Test wickets during the South Africans’ match against Bangladesh.

The first of two Test matches between the countries is currently underway at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Rabada took three wickets, conceding 26 runs in his 11 overs bowled during the host’s first innings.

Watch the milestone wicket:

The wicket made him the quickest player to reach 300 wickets in Test cricket in terms of the number of balls bowled.

The post Watch: Rabada takes 300th Test wicket appeared first on SA Cricketmag.

