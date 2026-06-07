Highlight videos: Giant scorelines dominate schoolboy rugby action
Paarl Gim dismantled Paul Roos with a 9-try masterclass, while Kingswood and Durbanville crossed the 70-point mark in a weekend of ruthless attacking play.
It was a Saturday of absolute carnage on the schoolboy rugby circuit as defensive lines disintegrated across South Africa. From the Western Cape to the Noordvaal Cup, heavyweights capitalised on perfect conditions to rack up cricket scores, leaving several traditional powerhouses reeling from heavy defeats.
Paarl Gim thrashed Paul Roos 68-22, while Stellenberg, Westville and Garsfontein also claimed big wins on Saturday.
Gimmies were in control from the off in Paarl, dotting down through hooker Charles Whitehead after several phases.
Paul Roos responded with a penalty goal, but a powerful maul try and a score by outside centre Derick Cloete extended the hosts’ lead to 21-3 after 20 minutes.
Paul Roos rallied well, with tries by No 8 Werner de Bruin and hooker Lehan Barnard, cutting the deficit to four points at the break.
However, a second-half onslaught from Gimmies, in which they scored seven tries, blew Paul Roos away.
Elsewhere in the Western Cape, Paarl Boys’ beat Boland Landbou 49-21, Rondebosch thrashed Milnerton 63-7, Stellenberg smashed Bishops 59-5 and Durbanville blanked Melkbosstrand 71-0.
In KwaZulu-Natal, Maritzburg College edged Kearsney 24-22, Westville walloped Michaelhouse 52-19 and Hilton beat Northwood 43-32.
In the Eastern Cape, Queen’s crushed Port Rex 58-14, Kingswood whacked Westering 77-5, Hudson Park edged Dale 27-26 and Selborne beat St Andrew’s 24-21.
In the Noordvaal Cup, Garsfontein hammered Monument 61-32, Pretoria Boys’ beat Jeppe 37-33, Piet Retief edged Marais Viljoen 35-34, Zwartkop outplayed Oos-Moot 42-18 and St John’s beat St Benedict’s 43-19.
Select schools results (7 June)
Western Cape
- Boland Landbou 21 Paarl Boys’ 49
- Paarl Gim 68 Paul Roos 22
- Rondebosch 63 Milnerton 7
- Durbanville 71 Melkbosstrand 0
- Stellenberg 59 Bishops 5
- Wynberg 38 Bellville 17
- Tygerberg 5 Swartland 52
KwaZulu-Natal
- Kearsney 22 Maritzburg College 24
- Westville 52 Michaelhouse 19
- Hilton 43 Northwood 32
Eastern Cape
- Port Rex 14 Queen’s 58
- Kingswood 77 Westering 5
- Hudson Park 27 Dale 26
- Selborne 24 St Andrew’s 21
- Graeme 43 Stirling 7
- Pearson 28 Daniel Pienaar 30
Noordvaal Cup
- EG Jansen 18 Middelburg 11
- Noordheuwel 55 Rustenburg 33
- Monument 32 Garsfontein 61
- Zwartkop 42 Oos-Moot 18
- Wesvalia 15 Nelspruit 28
- Transvalia 21 HTS Middelburg 18
- Pietersburg 39 Ben Vorster 14
- Lichtenburg 31 Ligbron 26
- Piet Retief 35 Marais Viljoen 34
- Eldoraigne 40 Volkskool Heidelberg 57
- Ermelo 18 Brandwag (Benoni) 25
- Merensky 27 Die Anker 32
- Hugenote (Springs) 15 Dinamika 12
- Bergsig Akademie 22 Potch Volkskool 69
- Midstream 36 Centurion 59
- Potch Gim 40 Jeugland 35
- Pretoria Boys’ 37 Jeppe 33
- St John’s 43 St Benedict’s 19
- St David’s 29 St Charles 19
- Randburg 26 Vryburg 30
This article was first published on SA Rugby Magazine.