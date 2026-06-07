Highlight videos: Giant scorelines dominate schoolboy rugby action

It was a Saturday of absolute carnage on the schoolboy rugby circuit as defensive lines disintegrated across South Africa. From the Western Cape to the Noordvaal Cup, heavyweights capitalised on perfect conditions to rack up cricket scores, leaving several traditional powerhouses reeling from heavy defeats.

Paarl Gim thrashed Paul Roos 68-22, while Stellenberg, Westville and Garsfontein also claimed big wins on Saturday.

Gimmies were in control from the off in Paarl, dotting down through hooker Charles Whitehead after several phases.

Paul Roos responded with a penalty goal, but a powerful maul try and a score by outside centre Derick Cloete extended the hosts’ lead to 21-3 after 20 minutes.

Paul Roos rallied well, with tries by No 8 Werner de Bruin and hooker Lehan Barnard, cutting the deficit to four points at the break.

However, a second-half onslaught from Gimmies, in which they scored seven tries, blew Paul Roos away.

Elsewhere in the Western Cape, Paarl Boys’ beat Boland Landbou 49-21, Rondebosch thrashed Milnerton 63-7, Stellenberg smashed Bishops 59-5 and Durbanville blanked Melkbosstrand 71-0.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Maritzburg College edged Kearsney 24-22, Westville walloped Michaelhouse 52-19 and Hilton beat Northwood 43-32.

In the Eastern Cape, Queen’s crushed Port Rex 58-14, Kingswood whacked Westering 77-5, Hudson Park edged Dale 27-26 and Selborne beat St Andrew’s 24-21.

In the Noordvaal Cup, Garsfontein hammered Monument 61-32, Pretoria Boys’ beat Jeppe 37-33, Piet Retief edged Marais Viljoen 35-34, Zwartkop outplayed Oos-Moot 42-18 and St John’s beat St Benedict’s 43-19.

Select schools results (7 June)

Western Cape

Boland Landbou 21 Paarl Boys’ 49

Paarl Gim 68 Paul Roos 22

Rondebosch 63 Milnerton 7

Durbanville 71 Melkbosstrand 0

Stellenberg 59 Bishops 5

Wynberg 38 Bellville 17

Tygerberg 5 Swartland 52

KwaZulu-Natal

Kearsney 22 Maritzburg College 24

Westville 52 Michaelhouse 19

Hilton 43 Northwood 32

Eastern Cape

Port Rex 14 Queen’s 58

Kingswood 77 Westering 5

Hudson Park 27 Dale 26

Selborne 24 St Andrew’s 21

Graeme 43 Stirling 7

Pearson 28 Daniel Pienaar 30

Noordvaal Cup

EG Jansen 18 Middelburg 11

Noordheuwel 55 Rustenburg 33

Monument 32 Garsfontein 61

Zwartkop 42 Oos-Moot 18

Wesvalia 15 Nelspruit 28

Transvalia 21 HTS Middelburg 18

Pietersburg 39 Ben Vorster 14

Lichtenburg 31 Ligbron 26

Piet Retief 35 Marais Viljoen 34

Eldoraigne 40 Volkskool Heidelberg 57

Ermelo 18 Brandwag (Benoni) 25

Merensky 27 Die Anker 32

Hugenote (Springs) 15 Dinamika 12

Bergsig Akademie 22 Potch Volkskool 69

Midstream 36 Centurion 59

Potch Gim 40 Jeugland 35

Pretoria Boys’ 37 Jeppe 33

St John’s 43 St Benedict’s 19

St David’s 29 St Charles 19

Randburg 26 Vryburg 30

This article was first published on SA Rugby Magazine.