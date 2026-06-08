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Chinese used-car sales surge in SA

Chery, Haval and Omoda are gaining traction in the pre-owned car market, with newer, lower-mileage vehicles attracting buyers.

9 hours ago
Jaco Van Der Merwe 2 minutes read
The Haval H6 is one of the most popular used Chinese cars. Photo: Supplied

Chinese car brands played a massive role in reshaping the local new vehicle market over the last few years. Now they are also starting to redefine the used car market, reports The Citizen.

Chinese-brand used vehicle sales on AutoTrader rose from 6 314 units in the first four months of 2025 to 10 295 units in the same period in 2026. This represents a 63% increase, compared to the 11% the overall pre-owned market grew by in increasing from 128 309 to 142 663.

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Haval Jolion, Haval H6 and Omoda C5 recorded combined used sales of 3 686 units between January and April 2026, compared with 2 459 units over the same period in 2025.

Chinese cars play their part

Chinese cars are not only becoming a larger part of the used car supply and demand, but are also changing the price comparison in popular SUV and crossover segments. In April, the average Chinese-brand used vehicle on AutoTrader had an average registration year of 2024 and average mileage of 28 970km, compared with an average registration year of 2020 and average mileage of 72 624km for non-Chinese vehicles. Over the same month, the average Chinese-brand used vehicle price was R382 780 compared with R437 172 for non-Chinese vehicles.

This is changing how buyers assess value in the used-car market, particularly where newer Chinese models are priced below or close to comparable non-Chinese alternatives. It is not simply a case of Chinese vehicles undercutting the used car market.

In many cases, these vehicles are newer or have lower mileage than established rivals, meaning buyers are weighing price against age, mileage, specification, and perceived value.

“More affordable new vehicles can change the pricing equation in certain segments, especially where nearly-new used vehicles are competing for the same buyer,” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

“But those vehicles also become part of the future used car market once they begin changing hands. That adds stock, choice and competition, which can benefit consumers.”

Pre-owned market recalibrating

The data suggests that South Africa’s used car market is recalibrating rather than retreating. Average prices remain higher year-on-year, demand remains active, and Chinese brands are becoming a more visible part of the pricing conversation as buyers compare newer, lower-mileage options against established rivals.

For consumers, this means the used-car market is becoming more competitive, but not uniformly cheaper. Average prices remain higher year-on-year, demand remains active, and value comparisons are becoming more dependent on vehicle type, age, mileage, brand, specification and segment-level demand.

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9 hours ago
Jaco Van Der Merwe 2 minutes read

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Jaco Van Der Merwe

Summary: - Oversees The Citizen Motoring’s print and digital presence - Reports on new car models, industry news and motorsports - Road tests cars and motorcycles - Joined The Citizen in 2010 as Sports Editor before becoming the Head of Motoring in 2018 - Spend 10 years at Beeld newspaper - Has worked as sub-editor, sports reporter and sports editor Experience: After starting his career as a lay-out sub-editor at the now defunct printed edition of Afrikaans newspaper Beeld in Johannesburg, Jaco went on to cover cricket, rugby, football, boxing and golf as a sports reporter. He has travelled extensively with the South African national cricket team, touring Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India and Northern Ireland to cover international matches. In 2019 and 2023 he explored the South American and sub-Saharan deserts respectively at the Dakar Rally along with the savanna in Kenya at the World Rally Championship in 2023. He has covered the 2003 Cricket World Cup, 2006 and 2009 ICC Champions Trophy, 2007 T20 World Cup, 2009 Fifa Confederations Cup, 2010 Afcon and Fifa World Cup qualification, world title boxing fights and European Tour golf events. He was the recipient of the Newcomer of the Year award at the SAB Sports Awards in 2003. When he takes a break from his dad’s taxi routine, you’ll find him on his Kawasaki cruiser or attempting to add to his Comrades Marathon and Ironman medals. QUALIFICATION: BA (Hons) in Business Comm (NWU) HOBBIES: Running, motorcycling, photography

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