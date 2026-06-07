4 decades, 40 finishes: Durban man (90) who helped shape Comrades’ history

Kenny Craig (90) from Durban may be frail today, but his eyes sparkled as he recalled standing on the starting line in 1959. Back then, the entry fee was just three shillings and sixpence, the field was entirely male, and only about a hundred runners braved the course.

“It is the best journey of my lifetime. The feeling from the start to the finish line cannot be described in words, a combination of excitement and nerves,” he told the Berea Mail.

He took on his up-run Comrades back in 1959. That joyous run was to end in 1998. Craig was the first runner to be honoured for 40 consecutive marathons between 1959 and 1998.

Kenny Craig’s medal collection. Photo: Wendy Sithole

He recalls, “At that time, entries were just around a hundred, and only white men were allowed to participate. We paid 3 shillings and 6 pence to enter. And back then, there was no prize money, no goody bags, nor sponsors. And the medals would be shipped three months later.”

Blessed with speed, stamina, talent, and skill, his collection of Comrades medals consists of 22 silver and 18 bronze and graces the Comrades Marathon Museum. His best time was 6:54.

“I always started and finished. I never gave up mid-run. Until the last race in 1998, I knew it was my last finish. I could feel the struggle in my body, and I bowed out gracefully.”

Craig ran part-time as he was employed full-time as a printer. But he managed to clock 1 000km in five months, training rigorously.

During his time, he ran many long-distance races. Even at school, Craig showed his prowess in running, while he dabbled in other sports like football, cricket, and tennis.

He is a founding member of the 67-year-old Savages Athletics Club. Together with five of his Durban Savages Football Club teammates, they founded the club, and were the only members until the club attracted more than 1 300 members over the years.

He remains the oldest member of the club and has never missed its AGMs to this day.

As another silver lining, Craig’s name was carved into the Guinness Book of Records in 1984, for breaking the record of finishing in 12 days during the British ultra-marathon, Land’s End to John o’ Groats (LEJOG). “This was the biggest win of my life,” he said.

He is in awe at how the marathon has grown since his days. “Today, there are endorsements and sponsors, training is more advanced, and it has grown its international footprint. Although the prize money is for a few front-runners, most runners take home fulfilment, being part of history, and a badge of honour.”

His advice: “Do not give up, especially when the body says otherwise. Keep going –that is the moment when you know you’re a true runner. Training always beats talent.”

Craig is grateful for the people he met and the friends he made along the way, some of whom are still in contact. His parting words to runners today are: “Stay humble, because running is far greater than the runner.”

This year, Craig is looking forward to being at the starting point as a spectator, as he has been in recent years.