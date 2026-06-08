Ballito doctor restores rare 1926 Rolls-Royce family heirloom

A 1926 Rolls-Royce that spent decades gathering dust in a family garage is back on the road after a painstaking restoration led by KZN North Coast local Dr Ryall Hamlyn.

The North Coast Courier reports that Hamlyn has completed the revival of the vintage vehicle, which has remained in his family for nearly 70 years.

The vintage vehicle, a Rolls-Royce 20-horsepower Barker Drophead Coupé, was built at the company’s Derby factory in England. Known as the ‘Baby Rolls’, it marked a shift from chauffeur-driven luxury cars to smaller vehicles owners could drive themselves.

Hamlyn’s car, identified by chassis number GUK77, began life as a Barker-bodied saloon before being reworked in the 1930s by coachbuilders Compton of Southern Motors, who fitted a more modern drophead coupé body.

While the original chassis and engine remain intact, the car today reflects a blend of 1920s engineering and 1930s styling.

The vehicle later made its way to Uganda before arriving in South Africa in the early 1950s. It was acquired by Hamlyn’s great-uncle, Jack Ferguson, a vintage car collector, in the late 1950s.

Hamlyn inherited the car when Ferguson died.

Although briefly restored for a family wedding, the car was parked for more than 40 years after developing mechanical problems.

Hamlyn began reviving it several years ago, initially working with local mechanic Jason Flood to get the engine running again. “Jason was amazing,” said Hamlyn.

“He didn’t charge me anything. He just said, ‘It’s an honour for me to work on it,’ and we got the thing going.”

A full restoration became possible when his mother, Jenny, stepped in to fund the project.

“I never had the money to restore it because there was always something more important, educating the kids and everything else.”

The rebuild was carried out by Ballito Auto Body, with specialists contributing to the woodwork, chrome finishing and upholstery. Major components, including the radiator and fuel system, were remade, and Hamlyn even had to source 19-inch motorbike tubes for the Dunlop tyres.

Now back on the road, the Rolls-Royce has become part of Hamlyn’s weekly routine.

“I drive it every week just to keep it running, but I’m going to take my family for rides. Eventually I’m going to use it for weddings.”

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