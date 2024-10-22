Rassie on Bok squad: There are several unlucky players

Rassie Erasmus admitted that selecting the Springbok squad for a three-Test November tour to the UK was challenging given the depth the world champions had built this year.

Two-time world champion Damian Willemse is among the four fit-again players recalled for a 34-man group that features no new caps. South Africa will face Scotland in Edinburgh (November 10), England in London (November 16) and Wales in Cardiff (November 23)

A total of 49 players have taken the field for the Boks in 2024 and 35 played in The Rugby Championship.

“There’s no doubt that there are several unlucky players who could easily have made the touring squad, but unfortunately we could only select 34 players,” said Erasmus.

“That said, this squad includes a healthy mix of youth and experience, with most of these players having made a strong statement in the Springbok jersey this year.

“It’s also great to have RG [Snyman], Franco [Mostert], Andre [Esterhuizen], and Damian back in the mix after recovering from their injuries, and we are excited to see what impact they have on the field, especially after their disappointment of missing out on The Rugby Championship.

“Damian, Andre and RG all returned to action in the Vodacom URC and have made a strong statement with their performances, and we all know what a workhorse Franco is and the quality that he adds to the team, so there’s no doubt they’ll want to make their presence felt against quality opposition in Scotland, England and Wales, who are all ranked within the top 11 sides in the world.”

England are currently the highest ranked of the Boks’ opponents in fifth position on the world rankings, with Scotland in seventh place, and Wales in 11th position.

Erasmus expects a completely different challenge from the northern hemisphere teams to that which they faced against New Zealand, Argentina, and Australia in the last few months.

“The outgoing tour is always a tough test because it marks the end of our international season and the beginning of their season,” said Erasmus.

“That said, the November internationals always present a good challenge for us because the teams we will line up against are among the top sides in the world and they play a different brand of rugby to that which we faced in The Rugby Championship, which we enjoy because it tests us in a different way and allows us to grow as a team.

“The conditions in the northern hemisphere are also different, which is a new challenge all together, but we are excited about the tour and to see if we can build on what has been a rewarding season for the team so far.”

While Erasmus is hopeful that the Boks could finish the year on a high note, especially after suffering only two defeats in their 10 matches this season – both by only one point, against Argentina and Ireland – he admitted that it would take a gallant effort by his charges.

“We are under no illusions about the quality of the opposition we will face, and we have experienced first-hand how their home crowds lift them, much like our passionate supporters, so we know what it will take to be successful over there,” he said.

“Fortunately, we have a squad that believes in themselves and their abilities, and that will be vital as we enter these matches.

“Obviously we’ll take confidence from winning The Rugby Championship, but the reality is that’s now history, and there’s no doubt that will motivate the opposition even more to make a strong statement against us.”

Erasmus, however, took comfort from the fact that most of the players have had the luxury of facing northern hemisphere opposition in the URC and said that would prepare the players better for the challenge ahead.

“Our URC teams have all travelled to the northern hemisphere already, so many of these players have been exposed to the conditions and as well as some of the players they will face in November, which is certainly beneficial to us,” said the Bok coach.

“But that said, international rugby is a completely different kettle of fish and that always brings the best out of the teams, so we know it will take a massive effort to win over there.”

