Lions’ big guns set to fire in final

Central Gauteng Lions coach Russell Domingo is backing his star players to deliver in tomorrow’s T20 Challenge final at the Wanderers.

Having topped the log and then convincingly beaten the second-placed Northerns Titans in the first play-off qualifier, the Lions will face the Titans once in the decider.

It’s been another stellar campaign for the defending champions, with Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and all-rounder Evan Jones performing well with the bat, and Junaid Dawood, the competition’s leading wicket-taker, spinner Nqaba Peter and quick Kwena Maphaka impressing with the ball.

“Particularly in the big games, you need your senior players to stand up,” Domingo said.

“Reeza is producing some fantastic batting and Rassie is playing very well at the moment, he’s in really good touch.

“Kwena is only 18, he’s a baby really in cricket terms, writing his matric exams, but he’s already a match-winner for us. He showed in that second-last over in Potch, how good his ability and maturity is at the death. He’s a fantastic asset for us – he can take early wickets and bowl at the death.

“Nqaba is a quality bowler too. There will be days when he is not 100%, but he’s also a match-winner who we back because when he has a good day, he’s spectacular. Junaid has also been fantastic, he’s put in a lot of effort, stayed patient and I’ve been very pleased with his bowling.

“The enthusiasm Evan brings is amazing, he has a great presence, he’s aggressive with bat and ball. He’s had a few niggles previously but now he’s in good shape and is a big player for us. He’s one of the first names on the team sheet.”

Domingo is pleased that the Lions once again seem to be peaking at the right time, with their seven-wicket win over the Titans with four overs to spare an immaculate all-round performance.

“That was close to the perfect game, the fielding and bowling were particularly good,” he said. “We’ve worked really hard on those things and I’m very pleased that we are arriving at our best cricket at the business end of the competition.

“The standard has been set and now it all comes down to what happens on the day. At the end of the day, we are all human and it comes down to who executes better on the day, which team is calmer under pressure.”

