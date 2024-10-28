Sharks coach on Bok exit talk: Players do move

Sharks head coach John Plumtree has responded to reports of the DHL Stormers’ interest in signing Springbok loosehead prop Ntuthuko Mchunu from the team.

The three-Test Mchunu has been linked with a move to the Stormers, as the Cape outfit are believed to be ready to enter the market for a new No 1 next season amid a spate of injuries to their front-row stocks.

Director of rugby John Dobson was quoted recently that 25-year-old powerhouse Mchunu fits the profile the Stormers would like to add to their roster.

Also read: English club target Sharks poacher

Speaking after the Sharks’ bonus-point win against Munster in round 6 of the Vodacom URC in Durban on Saturday, Plumtree acknowledged the speculation while highlighting that “no one is irreplaceable” at Kings Park.

“The challenge for us is to keep this team together, but the reality is players do move,” he told reporters.

“We’ve got owners and there’s a lot of decisions to make around who comes and who stays, and we’ve got budgets. Losing any quality player is not what I want to do but the reality of this business is it can happen.

“So yup, if a player leaves, good luck, we’ll replace him with someone else. In any quality team no one is irreplaceable.”

The post Plum on Bok exit talk: Players do move appeared first on SA Rugby Magazine.