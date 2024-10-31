Controversial Joe Marler exits England camp

England prop Joe Marler has left the national team’s camp ahead of Saturday’s end-of-year Test opener against the All Blacks in London, citing personal reasons.

The 34-year-old, who has 95 Test caps, reportedly informed head coach Steve Borthwick and senior players of his decision after arriving at the training base in Bagshot.

His departure came before a social media post criticising the haka sparked controversy in New Zealand.

It’s only any good when teams actually front it with some sort of reply. Like the league boys did last week. — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) October 29, 2024

Context is everything. Just having a bit of fun trying to spark interest in a mega rugby fixture. Some wild responses. 🎣 Big Love x — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) October 30, 2024

Sources suggest Marler’s exit is unrelated to team selection, with Borthwick said to be understanding of the situation.

Also read: Kiwis brush off Marler’s haka jibe

The prop has previously been open about challenges balancing family life with international duties, having briefly retired from Test rugby in 2018 before returning for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Ellis Genge will start at loosehead against the All Blacks, with Harlequins’ Fin Baxter providing bench cover. Borthwick may consider calling up a replacement when the squad reconvenes after Saturday’s match.

Marler’s immediate future in the England setup remains uncertain, with three more autumn Tests scheduled against Australia, South Africa, and Japan.

The post Controversial Marler exits England camp appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.