Proteas’ big guns back for India series

The Proteas will welcome back several star players for the four-match T20I series against India in November.

Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Keshav Maharaj return to the squad for the first series of the home summer, while Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen have also been included after completing their structured conditioning blocks.

Kagiso Rabada has been rested for the series, while Lungi Ngidi was not considered for selection as he undertakes a conditioning block in preparation for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins later in November.

Western Province all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana has received his maiden call-up after finishing with 12 wickets at an average of 14.08 in the recent T20 Challenge. He is joined by uncapped KZN Dolphins all-rounder Andile Simelane, who was part of the squad that toured the UAE in September.

Central Gauteng Lions fast bowler Lutho Sipamla will be added to the squad for the third and fourth T20Is. The 26-year-old returns to the limited-overs setup for the first time since February 2021 following an impressive T20 Challenge campaign, which saw him claim a career-best 4-12 in the final against the Northerns Titans.

Kingsmead in Durban will host the first match of the series next Friday, before the sides head to Gqeberha for the second match at St George’s Park on November 10.

The series then moves to the Highveld, with the third match taking place in Centurion on November 13, and the series wraps up at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on November 15.

Proteas T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c, Titans), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Donovan Ferreira (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Dragons), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Patrick Kruger (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), David Miller (Dolphins), Mihlali Mpongwana (WP), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Andile Simelane (Dolphins), Lutho Sipamla (Lions – 3rd & 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors).

The post Proteas’ big guns back for India series appeared first on SA Cricketmag.