Gayton McKenzie’s F1 dream: Could Kyalami host in 2027?

Since 1961, the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit has been a cornerstone of South African motorsport. It has hosted generations of Formula 1 enthusiasts, but the sport’s last visit to South Africa was in 1993. However, new developments suggest that F1 may finally return to South African soil, potentially in 2027.

Related: R177 M Worth of Upgrades Earmarked for Kyalami in 2027 F1 Race Hopes

Momentum for a return was reignited in September when Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie met with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The meeting marked a promising turn, with McKenzie stating on X, formerly Twitter, that ‘we are one step closer to bringing [F1 back] to South Africa’. He also met with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to discuss the progress of South Africa’s F1 bid.

Central to this ambition is Kyalami, with the circuit’s management team confirming it will take the necessary steps to meet F1’s modern standards. Kyalami has partnered with Apex Circuit Design, a renowned British motorsport engineering firm, to prepare for FIA Grade 1 accreditation — a mandatory requirement for hosting an F1 race. The costs involved could reach as much as $10m (approximately R177m).

Just completed a very important meeting with Stefano Domenicali, Formula One Group CEO. We are one step closer to bringing it to South Africa. I wanna thank Minister of Youth & Sport of Azerbaijan, HE Farid Gayibov for arranging this meeting and hosting me. GNU at work Ntate pic.twitter.com/7l7WGJqvU6 — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) September 14, 2024

Undying commitment to SA and F1

Kyalami is steeped in a rich history of hosting top-tier motorsport events, making it well-suited to stage an F1 race once again. The collaboration with Apex underscores a shared commitment to creating an engaging experience for spectators and participants while meeting the technical requirements necessary for international events.

Plans for the Grade 1 accreditation roadmap were recently presented to McKenzie during a meeting with Kyalami Circuit owner Toby Venter and Apex representatives. The minister praised Venter’s vision and dedication to preparing Kyalami as a suitable venue for F1’s return, applauding his commitment to South Africa’s sporting landscape. The Kyalami management team expressed gratitude to McKenzie and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for their ongoing support of this bid.

I wanna thank the owners of Kayalami race track for the investment to upgrade the track to F1 requirements. I wanna thank the APEX group for their expertise. Thank you to Premier @Lesufi 4 assisting greatly. I love seeing a plan getting together. F1 is coming home soon. GNU 🔥👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/geuAikHSat — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) October 31, 2024

Related: Gayton McKenzie Adamant on Formula 1 Grand Prix Return to SA

Meanwhile, discussions continue with Liberty Media, F1’s owners, and other stakeholders, all working to make Kyalami a viable option for the sport’s return to the African continent. Amid ongoing negotiations, South African fans can be optimistic that Kyalami will be ready to welcome F1 back as early as 2027, potentially reviving the historic legacy of South Africa’s presence on the global motorsport stage.

The post Gayton McKenzie’s F1 Dream: Could Kyalami Host In 2027? appeared first on CAR Magazine.