French giants hunt Bok swap

Montpellier views the 28-year-old Springbok as an ideal successor to Cobus Reinach.

Top 14 side Montpellier are reportedly keen to secure DHL Stormers scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, as they prepare for a potential shake-up at halfback.

Just days after being linked with All Blacks No 9 Finlay Christie, Montpellier head coach Joan Caudullo has reportedly turned his attention to Jantjies, according to French publication Midi Olympique.

The south of France club views the 28-year-old Springbok as an ideal successor to Cobus Reinach, who has been rumoured to be leaving at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old Reinach, a standout at Montpellier since 2020, could make way for new talent, sparking interest in Jantjies as well as the Scotland-born Christie.

Although Jantjies has not featured for the Springboks since 2022, he remains a crucial part of the Stormers setup. After recovering from a shoulder injury, he played in their recent clashes against Munster and Glasgow.

