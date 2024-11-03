All Blacks sweat over star duo after Twickenham injuries

Veterans Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor are in a fitness race to face Ireland following head injuries in New Zealand’s late win over England at Twickenham on Saturday.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson is awaiting medical assessments after a 24-22 victory for the Kiwis at Twickenham.

Hooker Taylor was replaced in the fifth by Asafo Aumua, who would likely start again if Taylor is ruled out.

Barrett, meanwhile, left the game in the second half after a solid performance at flyhalf, raising concerns about the All Blacks’ playmaking depth.

Damian McKenzie, who finished at flyhalf against England, or Stephen Perofeta could fill in, with Harry Plummer available from the All Blacks XV if extra cover is needed.

With the All Blacks and Ireland on Friday rekindling a fierce rivalry since 2016, Robertson knows his team needs to lift their game in Dublin.

“We need to tidy up that discipline, some execution areas, but keep creating, keep being brave,” Robertson told reporters post-match.

