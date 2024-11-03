Mark Keohane: Bok No 15 jersey ‘belongs to Fassi’

Aphelele Fassi will thrive as the incumbent Springbok fullback in the absence of the injured Damian Willemse on the November tour, writes Mark Keohane.

Writing for TimesLIVE, Keohane believes Fassi is primed to shine in the green and gold No 15 jumper against Scotland, England, and Wales over the coming three weeks in the UK.

Willemse’s long recovery leaves Rassie Erasmus with a clear choice, and Fassi’s recent form has shown him ready to embrace the role. While veteran Willie le Roux may also feature, Keohane insists the first-choice role belongs to Fassi.

He emphasises Fassi’s understanding of the Bok ethos, seeing himself as a custodian who aims to elevate the jersey’s legacy.

“Aphelele Fassi: This is his tour. November is his month,” Keohane writes. “Fassi has grown as a rugby player in the past six months.

“His form in the Rugby Championship was irrepressible and he returned to the Sharks with the swagger of a Test international.

“Willie le Roux, 97 Tests into the tail end of his career, may get a start or play from the bench in November, but on form the No 15 jersey belongs to Fassi right now.

“Fassi, like everyone who has come before him, knows there is never ownership of a jersey, but there is a custodianship of the jersey.”

Keohane also highlights two-time Bok world champion Handre Pollard’s recent remarks on what defines greatness: sustained success.

Citing the 2011-2015 All Blacks’ unmatched consistency, Keohane echoes Pollard’s view that true greatness requires ‘backing up win after win,’ a benchmark the Boks aspire to meet.

