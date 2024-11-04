Wilco Louw locked and loaded for Scotland showdown

Wilco Louw says the Springboks are in the perfect mindset after landing in Edinburgh, fired up for Sunday’s clash with Scotland.

The Springboks spent the last week in Jersey, honing their strategy for a tough tour line-up against Scotland, who just came off a commanding 57-17 win over Fiji, England on November 16, and Wales on November 23.

After arriving directly in Edinburgh from Jersey on Sunday, Louw admitted: “It definitely feels real now. We had a good training week. It offered us a great opportunity to align as a squad after everyone returned from their franchises and clubs, so we’re really excited about the week ahead here in Scotland.”

With the squad now settled and the intense camp behind them, Louw believes they’re ready for what’s ahead.

“We’re definitely where we want to be going into the tour after having a chance to get on the same page and focus on the match against Scotland next week,” he said.

“The last week was tough, but good, and we’re in a good space. Everyone knows what our objectives are, which is important because it’s going to be a tough game against Scotland.”

Louw acknowledged Scotland’s grit, recalling last year’s world cup pool-stage thriller between the teams.

“They kept the team busy in the Rugby World Cup pool match last year, so we know it’s going to be challenging, but we’re looking forward to it.”

For Louw, who was named on the Boks’ stand-by list earlier this year and last wore the green and gold in 2021, the return to national duty is a big personal achievement.

“It’s amazing – most of these players have won two world cups, so it’s an absolute privilege being back here,” he said.

“With all the experience in the group, it’s good to be on the field with all these legends. Hopefully, we’ll have another good week of preparation in Scotland in the lead-up to the Test match.”

